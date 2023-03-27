Reality TV star is waiting for the call to return to WWE after 12 years

Reality TV star Snooki is waiting for the call to return to the WWE after 12 years.

Snooki was one of the main characters of the hit show "Jersey Shore." During the peak years of her reality TV career, Snooki made an appearance for WWE at WrestleMania 27. She teamed up with John Morrison and Trish Stratus to take on the team of Dolph Ziggler and Lay-Cool at the show. Snooki's team emerged victorious that night.

A fan recently asked Snooki when she will return to the company. To this, the reality TV star replied that she is still waiting for a call from WWE. She also mentioned that she is still undefeated in the ring.

"Im waiting for the call. Mawma is still undefeated @WWE."

Snooki's tag team partner from WrestleMania 27 will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 39

Trish Stratus recently made her shocking return to the company when she helped Lita and Becky Lynch capture the Women's Tag Team Championships from Damage CTRL.

Since then, she has joined them in their fight against Damage CTRL. A few weeks ago, Trish, Lita, and Lynch even challenged Damage CTRL to a match at WrestleMania 39.

Since her retirement, Trish Stratus has wrestled sporadically with her most notable match taking place against Charlotte at SummerSlam in 2019.

It will be interesting to see how Trish gets along with Becky Lynch considering the history she had with her a few years ago. There have also been rumors circulating that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam.

"The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam."

We will have to wait till WrestleMania 39 to see if Trish will turn on her tag team partners.

