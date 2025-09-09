"Really don't care" - The Undertaker is genuinely disappointed with some WWE talent, and Booker T agrees

Booker T shares The Undertaker's disappointment with some WWE talent. A few weeks ago, The Phenom expressed his displeasure at how it was &quot;disheartening&quot; for him to see stars backstage filming TikTok instead of watching the matches that were going on.His comments found support from former WWE star Cora Jade, and now Booker T has agreed with his opinion. In an interview with ESPORTS INSIDER, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether he shared The Undertaker's disappointment over talent being more occupied with TikTok than watching the monitor backstage.&quot;I agree with Taker. I truly believe in keeping the character as real as you possibly can. Because that’s your money maker,&quot; he said.Booker T mentioned that it would be hard to imagine someone like The Undertaker doing such stuff after a big show.&quot;I always say, can you imagine if The Undertaker was ‘The Phenom’ on pay-per-view on Saturday night, and then on Tuesday night, he was on TikTok as a chef? You wouldn’t be able to buy The Undertaker the same way if he was to make you feel that way. So I think believing in the character and keeping the character sacred. It’s something that these young guys really don’t think about or care about these days,&quot; he added. [H/T ESPORTS Insider]'Taker has been critical of the current generation of wrestlers before as well. In 2021, he said that the wrestlers have gone soft and are more concerned with playing video games backstage.The Undertaker has taken up a new role within WWESince his retirement, 'Taker has sporadic WWE appearances. While The Deadman has shown up backstage from time to time, he has taken a more hands-on role recently.According to several reports, he is becoming a key part of WWE's latest acquisition, the Mexican promotion, AAA. He was present backstage at the recently held TripleMania event on August 16, and it was reported that he was involved in the production and booking of the show.WWE CCO Triple H also noted that 'Taker has become “one of the big driving forces” behind AAA.