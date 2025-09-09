  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Really don't care" - The Undertaker is genuinely disappointed with some WWE talent, and Booker T agrees

"Really don't care" - The Undertaker is genuinely disappointed with some WWE talent, and Booker T agrees

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 09, 2025 13:11 GMT
The Undertaker. [Image credits: wwe.com]
The Undertaker. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Booker T shares The Undertaker's disappointment with some WWE talent. A few weeks ago, The Phenom expressed his displeasure at how it was "disheartening" for him to see stars backstage filming TikTok instead of watching the matches that were going on.

Ad

His comments found support from former WWE star Cora Jade, and now Booker T has agreed with his opinion. In an interview with ESPORTS INSIDER, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether he shared The Undertaker's disappointment over talent being more occupied with TikTok than watching the monitor backstage.

"I agree with Taker. I truly believe in keeping the character as real as you possibly can. Because that’s your money maker," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Booker T mentioned that it would be hard to imagine someone like The Undertaker doing such stuff after a big show.

"I always say, can you imagine if The Undertaker was ‘The Phenom’ on pay-per-view on Saturday night, and then on Tuesday night, he was on TikTok as a chef? You wouldn’t be able to buy The Undertaker the same way if he was to make you feel that way. So I think believing in the character and keeping the character sacred. It’s something that these young guys really don’t think about or care about these days," he added. [H/T ESPORTS Insider]
Ad

'Taker has been critical of the current generation of wrestlers before as well. In 2021, he said that the wrestlers have gone soft and are more concerned with playing video games backstage.

The Undertaker has taken up a new role within WWE

Since his retirement, 'Taker has sporadic WWE appearances. While The Deadman has shown up backstage from time to time, he has taken a more hands-on role recently.

Ad

According to several reports, he is becoming a key part of WWE's latest acquisition, the Mexican promotion, AAA. He was present backstage at the recently held TripleMania event on August 16, and it was reported that he was involved in the production and booking of the show.

WWE CCO Triple H also noted that 'Taker has become “one of the big driving forces” behind AAA.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications