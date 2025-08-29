Ex-WWE star backs The Undertaker's disheartening statement

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has given decades to the industry and understands what it takes to become a long-term player in the game. Recently, Elayna Black, fka Cora Jade, backed the veteran's disheartening statement regarding recent locker room culture.

The locker room culture changes with time, and it is vastly different from what it was a few decades ago. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a statement on his podcast and said superstars are often busy on their phones or making TikToks rather than watching and learning the product.

In an interview on TMZ Sports, Elayna Black, fka WWE's Cora Jade, backed The Phenom's statement about the locker room culture and agreed with the veteran's comment about the disheartening backstage culture in the Stamford-based promotion, especially the developmental brand.

"I saw something of The Undertaker the other day, who is someone I've been a fan of forever and have so much respect and admiration for. I saw him say something along the lines of he goes backstage at NXT, and everyone is sitting around making TikToks and doing stuff on their phones instead of watching and learning from the matches. And I'm like, 'This is what I've been saying for three years.' And it's only like after he says it people are like, 'He's right,'" Jade said.

She added:

"When I saw him say that, I just felt so validated because I was like, 'Thank you,' like somebody else sees what I and my friends were seeing, and it just broke our hearts because we're all wrestling fans," Jade said.

Wrestling veteran doesn't entirely agree with The Undertaker's statement about backstage culture in WWE

The backstage environment and culture were very different a few decades ago, but superstars were always inclined towards learning a thing or two.

The Undertaker's recent comment about the current crop says otherwise, but Bill Apter doesn't agree with it entirely. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter shared his experience when he visited backstage and said his limited appearances might not be enough to come up with a conclusion.

"There's monitors all over the place. A lot of the guys, when I go backstage there, are watching the matches. Even from the Gorilla position, they like to be standing there behind Triple H and the producers to let them know they care about the product. So, Undertaker may have been backstage more so at NXT, maybe," Apter said.

The Phenom is creatively involved backstage in WWE, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for the veteran.

