"Really distracting" - Twitter unhappy with WWE after Liv Morgan's loss to 41-year-old superstar on SmackDown

A large portion of the WWE Universe was disappointed with WWE following Liv Morgan's match with Asuka on SmackDown.
Morgan and Asuka will be locked inside the Elimination Chamber tomorrow night alongside four other women. During their match on SmackDown, the rest of the competitors also made their way to ringside, causing a distraction from the action that was taking place inside the ring.
Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their anger with WWE's production team, while others predicted that Asuka and Morgan would be the final two women inside the chamber.
Check out the fan reactions below:
In recent weeks, Morgan has formed an alliance with Raquel. The two women previously teamed up on SmackDown to face Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.
She was also in action on Monday Night RAW, teaming up with Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort against Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross. All six of these women will compete in the Elimination Chamber.
The winner of the Women's Chamber Match will get a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.
Do you want to see either Asuka or Liv Morgan face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section
Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.