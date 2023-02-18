Create

"Really distracting" - Twitter unhappy with WWE after Liv Morgan's loss to 41-year-old superstar on SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 18, 2023 08:45 IST
Liv Morgan suffered a big loss ahead of the Eliminaton Chamber PLE
A large portion of the WWE Universe was disappointed with WWE following Liv Morgan's match with Asuka on SmackDown.

Morgan and Asuka will be locked inside the Elimination Chamber tomorrow night alongside four other women. During their match on SmackDown, the rest of the competitors also made their way to ringside, causing a distraction from the action that was taking place inside the ring.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their anger with WWE's production team, while others predicted that Asuka and Morgan would be the final two women inside the chamber.

Check out the fan reactions below:

@WrestlingHumble it was good but really busy with all the Elimination Chamber girls coming out. Really distracting. Hoping they get more time together in the future.
@WrestlingHumble Looks like they will be the final two tomorrow
@WrestlingHumble The camera constantly focusing on the Announcers desk instead of the match was killing me though.
@WrestlingHumble And if there weren't several other things the cameras and commentary would rather focus on during it
@WrestlingHumble I know they have to build for tomorrow but I wished they didn’t cut to the others as much. The match was fun
@WrestlingHumble Hopefully they final two where they can really cook
@WrestlingHumble After that little stare down it definitely looks like they'll go crazy tmrrw. Probably final 2
@WrestlingHumble Reserving it for their final two tomorrow night
@WrestlingHumble Honestly I'd like to see them be the last two women in the chamber match. They have some real chemistry in the ring. I'm still picking Asuka to win the match though.
@WrestlingHumble Liv really has improved and come into her own.

In recent weeks, Morgan has formed an alliance with Raquel. The two women previously teamed up on SmackDown to face Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

She was also in action on Monday Night RAW, teaming up with Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort against Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross. All six of these women will compete in the Elimination Chamber.

The winner of the Women's Chamber Match will get a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Do you want to see either Asuka or Liv Morgan face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

