"Dreams can come true, just not for them" - Jey Uso receives a bold message from a top WWE champion

Jey Uso has received a message from the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. The two superstars will collide at Saturday Night's Main Event with the World Championship on the line.

Jey was victorious over Drew McIntyre on the RAW Netflix premiere. The win led to him confronting Gunther on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, eventually setting up their title match.

On social media, Gunther sent a message aimed at the OG Bloodline member. The Ring General made a bold claim, suggesting he would shatter Jey's dreams of becoming a WWE World Champion.

"I’m proof dreams can come true, just not for them," wrote Gunther.

Check out Gunther's Instagram post:

Gunther won the World Heavyweight Title at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He defeated Damian Priest to win the world title for the first time in his career.

Jey Uso wants to hold a WWE World Championship

Jey Uso wants to hold the WWE Championship and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The 39-year-old superstar claimed he never thought of becoming a world champion until he won the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Jey said:

“Yeah, man, it just puts a stamp on you. If you’re a wrestler, you want to hold a damn WWE Championship one time, a World Heavyweight Championship one time. I want to hold that s**t. I ain’t ever thought about being a champion like that until I got the IC Title man, until ‘24 popped off the way it did, it built my confidence. It made me believe, hell yeah, I could be the face, Uce.” (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

In 2024, Jey won the WWE Intercontinental Championship by defeating Bron Breakker. The victory marked his first singles championship win in the company. Unfortunately, Jey lost the title back to Breakker after holding it for 51 days.

