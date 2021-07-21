Possible reason behind Karrion Kross' loss on WWE RAW - Reports

Last night on WWE RAW, NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his main roster debut and lost to Jeff Hardy in under 2 minutes. The match ended after Hardy rolled up Kross and used the ropes as leverage to keep the NXT Champion's shoulders pinned to the matt for the three count.

Many fans have been speculating on the reason behind Kross' surprising loss on RAW, and Sean Ross Sapp provided some information regarding the matter. On Fightful's post-RAW review show, Sean Ross Sapp stated that he received a message from an NXT source who felt like it was a "message being sent" from Vince McMahon to NXT.

This could be a likely reason for what is considered by many to be a weird booking decision. Vince McMahon might be making a direct statement to NXT by having Kross lose to Jeff Hardy in a very short encounter.

Moreover, WWE now doesn't acknowledge Charlotte's 2 NXT Championship wins as she referred to herself as an 11-time champion, rather than the usual 13 or 14-time Women's Champion.

Prior to Kross' loss last night, he was undefeated in singles competition in WWE. He had defeated the best of the best in NXT, including Finn Balor, Pete Dunne, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Kyle O'Reilly before making his WWE main roster debut.

Karrion Kross is currently feuding with Samoa Joe in WWE NXT

Samoa Joe returned to WWE NXT last month and was appointed as the special enforcer of the Black and Gold Brand. Joe came face to face with Kross before dismissing him from the ring in a heated moment.

In the following weeks, Kross and Joe crossed paths on multiple occasions and tension only grew thicker between the two brutes. Things reached their boiling point last Tuesday during a Championship match between Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano.

Samoa Joe was the special guest referee for the match and he came close to exchanging blows with the champion on multiple occasions during the match. After the match ended, Kross locked in the Kross Jacket on the Samoan Submission Machine and choked him out.

Karrion Kross is expected to be on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. There is no information as to whether NXT will acknowledge Kross' loss on the main roster. Nonetheless, it will be intriguing to see how the storyline moves forward following the events that took place on WWE RAW last night.

