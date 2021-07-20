WWE removes three title reigns from Charlotte Flair's official championship record

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley at Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view to win the RAW Women’s Championship for the fifth time. It initially appeared as though she would officially be recognized as a 14-time WWE Women’s Champion. However, based on this week’s WWE RAW, that number no longer seems to be accurate.

Flair’s number of titles has been hotly disputed over the years. While she has held 14 titles in NXT and WWE, not all of those reigns count toward her official championship tally.

As shown below, WWE’s Twitter account referred to Flair as a 14-time Women’s Champion after her win over Ripley. Prior to WWE Money in the Bank, The Queen also described herself as a 13-time Women’s Champion in her social media bios.

During an in-ring promo on RAW, Flair bragged about her accolades in WWE. Interestingly, she only referred to herself as an 11-time Women’s Champion despite previously claiming to be a 13-time Women’s Champion.

Flair mentioned in her promo that she is a five-time RAW Women’s Champion, five-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, and one-time Divas Champion.

The 35-year-old is also a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. However, she did not reference her NXT success during the promo, which presumably means NXT title reigns no longer count in World Championship record tallies.

Charlotte Flair needs six more title wins to beat the all-time record

Nobody has won as many Women's Championships as Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair began referring to herself as a 13-time Women’s Champion after winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Asuka in 2020. Like the NXT Women’s Championship, the Women’s Tag Team Championship is seemingly no longer allowed to be referenced as part of Flair’s record.

WWE has previously been accused of inflating Flair’s title tally to move her closer to her father’s all-time record of 16 World Championship victories. Ric Flair currently shares the record with John Cena, who looks set to challenge for his 17th World Championship against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam.

Charlotte Flair may be the first person to win another championship to have her total amount lowered by WWE.



Wasn't she a 14 time Champion last night? Now she's an 11 time champ.#WWERaw — Mike D. (@DouceyD) July 20, 2021

Charlotte Flair’s latest title reign only lasted 24 hours. Money in the Bank winner Nikki A.S.H. successfully cashed in her contract on RAW to become the new RAW Women’s Champion.

