Nikki A.S.H cashes in Money in the Bank contract and becomes the new RAW Women's Champion

Nikki A.S.H. made headlines at last night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, when she outlasted seven other women to become Miss Money in the Bank. It was a huge moment for her and a victory that the WWE Universe felt she truly deserved.

Fast-forward to the next night and Monday Night RAW's main event saw Charlotte Flair face off against Rhea Ripley in a championship rematch from the previous night.

The Nightmare, who was keen to win back her title, decided to challenge Charlotte Flair, one night after her loss at the pay-per-view. Flair was forced into accepting the rematch after WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville made it official.

The match itself was pretty straightforward with both women putting on a great show. Ripley looked to have it in the bag towards the end, but missed out on the title after she defeated Charlotte Flair by DQ.

However, it would be the aftermath of the match that would leave the WWE Universe shocked, as Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

Nikki A.S.H. took advantage of the chaotic after-match beatdown between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, which saw Flair being left in a vulnerable position in the middle of the ring.

This gave Nikki A.S.H. the perfect opportunity to cash-in, allowing her to begin her first ever major title reign.

Nikki A.S.H truly deserves to be RAW Women's Champion

Nikki A.S.H has worked hard to get to where she is

There are very few more deserving of being in the position of RAW Women's Champion than Nikki A.S.H. The WWE Superstar has worked hard to get to the position she is in today.

Previously going by Nikki Cross, the former Women's Tag Team Champion worked through a number of stale storylines and misused gimmicks before she found something for herself in her superhero character.

It was great to see her finally find all the success she deserves, especially with a character she herself pitched to WWE Creative. Hopefully this is just the start of a very long and successful push for Nikki A.S.H. She has worked hard and is now receiving the fruits of that hard work.

