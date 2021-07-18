"I put so much effort" - Nikki A.S.H recalls creating and pitching her new WWE character

Last month, on an episode of WWE RAW, Nikki A.S.H debuted a new gimmick. Prior to her Money in the Bank qualifying match, Nikki cut a promo backstage in a brand new outfit similar to a superhero's. Later, she provided information on her character.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has since been sporting this new look and has gained a lot of support from the WWE fanbase online. Speaking with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Nikki A.S.H discussed what went into making her new character and had the following to say when asked what her emotions were before pitching the idea,

"I believe in the idea. I put so much energy and time. I put so much effort." Nikki said, "I put so much time into this, into building this idea. So for me, one thousand percent, I knew it was gonna work. I knew how much I believed in it and I knew my energy and enthusiasm. I knew that I was going to be able to explain it. What I’m trying to say Joe is there weren’t nerves because of how much I believed in the idea."

Nikki A.S.H looks to win the WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Sunday

Nikki qualified for the WWE Women's Money in the Bank match last month after picking up a win over the team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. This will be Nikki's second Money in the Bank match. Her first came in 2019.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Nikki stated that she will be relying on her flying skills more this time around to be able to win the Money in the Bank match.

She further said that she intends to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship whenever she feels the opportunity is right.

The superstars qualified for this year's WWE Women's Money in the Bank match are Asuka, Naomi, Nikki A.S.H, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Natalya and Tamina. What do you think of the participants? Who is your pick for this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

