Nikki Cross provides more information on her new WWE character

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross debuted a different side of herself. She cut an inspiring interview backstage before her match, and she was wearing a new attire, which was clearly meant to look like a superhero's costume.

The wrestling world has since been speculating over this new gimmick and how it'll play into Cross' character. Luckily, Cross herself has provided some clarification on her new persona in WWE.

On Tuesday, she posted the following Tweet:

"I don’t have superpowers," wrote Cross. "I can’t fly. I don’t have super strength. But putting on my mask, my cape, my gauntlets, my armband, my whole outfit on......makes me feel like I can try anything. I might fall down. But ill get back up, each and every time. We all will."

Nikki Cross also addressed this change on the newest episode of WWE RAW Talk:

"When I throw on this cape, when I throw on this mask, when I throw on these wrist guantlets of power and spirit, when I throw on this armband, when I put on this outfit, I feel like I can try anything," said Cross.

"I might fail, and I might fall down, but here's the thing: I'm gonna keep trying and I'm gonna keep getting back up because I have to believe in myself," Cross continued.

Many fans have also drawn similarities between Cross' new character and The Hurricane, who reacted to this new superhero gimmick via Twitter last night.

However, it seems that Cross' character is different than The Hurricane, as the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is aware that she doesn't have any superpowers. The Hurricane, on the other hand, was adamant that he could fly and believed that he could accomplish great feats of strength.

Nikki Cross will compete in this year's women's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE Money in the Bank

This week on WWE RAW, Cross competed in a tag team match to determine two spots in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She tagged alongside her former partner Alexa Bliss to take on the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

After a competitive match, Bliss and Cross emerged victorious. So far, the WWE women's Money in the Bank ladder match is set to include Cross, Bliss, Asuka and Naomi.

