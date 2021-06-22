The Hurricane reacts to Nikki Cross' new superhero gimmick

WWE recently introduced a new superhero to the WWE Universe, as former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross debuted her new superhero character on Monday Night RAW.

Cross teamed up with Alexa Bliss in what can now be considered a weird combination considering they represent two sides of the same coin.

It was a fascinating new look for Nikki Cross, one that many didn't expect. She has gone from one of the scariest members of former faction SAniTY to a shining light on RAW.

Following the debut of her new gimmick, WWE on Fox tweeted at The Hurricane, asking him for his opinion. Helms responded, referring to Cross as "HERicane."

The Hurricane is probably the first WWE Superstar that comes to mind when you think of a superhero and WWE put together. The former WWE Superstar, better known as Gregory Helms, became a household name in the 2000s while dawning his green and black costume.

It will be exciting to see just how WWE proceeds with Nikki Cross and her new gimmick. She is an extremely talented and skilled individual who deserves a good storyline to go along with her new character.

Perhaps we could see The Hurricane, Gregory Helms, make a return to WWE and act as a mentor/manager for the new superhero.

Nikki Cross had three huge victories on recent episodes of Monday Night RAW

Before dawning her mask and cape, Nikki Cross was on a bit of a roll on Monday Night RAW. In the lead up to her gimmick change, Cross picked up three huge victories on different episodes of the red brand.

Her first win came over RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a beat-the-clock challenge. She followed this up with another beat-the-clock challenge victory over Charlotte Flair.

She capped things off two weeks ago when she teamed up with Asuka to take on Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match. Cross picked up the win after she became the first person to pin Ripley since her RAW debut.

Nikki Cross is finally getting the TV time she deserves after being off WWE television for quite a while. Hopefully, this is the start of a long and successful run for Cross and her new superhero gimmick.

What do you make of Nikki Cross' new character? Do you think she should challenge for the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the comment section below!

