Reason behind Naomi crying in the ring following major announcement on RAW, according to ex-WWE writer

Naomi shocked the world on WWE RAW this past Monday when she announced her pregnancy. Moreover, she was asked to relinquish the Women's World Championship, and Vince Russo believes there's another reason behind the former champion crying inside the ring.

Ad

In 2022, Naomi walked out of WWE alongside Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) and ventured outside the Stamford-based promotion for over a year before she made a grand return in 2024. The Glow reinvented herself and ascended to new heights in the company when she won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in on IYO SKY to become the Women's World Champion.

Unfortunately, Naomi's reign came to an end due to her pregnancy, and the veteran was understandably quite emotional during her address to fans. Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer believes the reason behind Naomi crying is that her pregnancy coincided with arguably the best phase of her career.

Ad

Trending

"And when Naomi is crying here, that's what she's crying about, Bin. She finally gets the push. She's got the new outfit. She's got the belt, and like, 'Oh s**t, now I'm pregnant, and I'll miss the nine months.' That's what it was, bro," Russo said. [From 09:54 to 10:10]

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

WWE canceled a major match following Naomi's announcement

Naomi reached new heights in the women's division when she entered the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match two months ago. The Glow won the contract and teased the idea of cashing it in on Jade Cargill, who was set to compete for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Instead, she fooled everyone and cashed in the contract on IYO SKY at Evolution in Atlanta and became the new Women's World Champion. She retained the title against SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam 2025. The 37-year-old was expected to retain the title against IYO SKY last week on RAW and then defend it in France against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

Ad

After she and Jimmy Uso announced her pregnancy, management decided to scrap the upcoming title match. While Vaquer is still the number-one contender for the title, it'll be interesting to see what's next for the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More