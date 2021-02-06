Reason why Big Boss Man never won the WWE Championship (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the amount of talent on the WWE roster is what prevented Big Boss Man from winning the WWE Championship.

One of WWE’s most respected Superstars, Big Boss Man (real name Ray Traylor) wrestled from 1985 to 2004. He worked for WWE between 1988-1993 and 1998-2003.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript, Russo praised Big Boss Man’s work as an in-ring talent. He added that it was difficult for Big Boss Man to leapfrog other Superstars on the roster, which is why he was not a main-eventer.

“This was a guy that was going to be a very, very, very strong character, but there was really never talk about him being a Champion or anything. Bro, I say this all the time, when I was working during the Attitude Era, nothing against a guy like Boss Man, but, bro, the guys you had on top. You would have to leapfrog six, eight, 10 guys to get into the conversation. That’s how stacked the roster was.”

Watch the video above to find out more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on Big Boss Man’s WWE career.

How would Big Boss Man fare in 2021?

Big Boss Man and The Ultimate Warrior

Advertisement

Vince Russo added that Big Boss Man would likely be the top guy in AEW if he performed today in his prime. Two decades ago, however, Russo felt that he was overshadowed by the likes of The Rock, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Mick Foley.

Big Boss Man died in 2004 at the age of 41 after suffering a heart attack. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

Please credit SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.