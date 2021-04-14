Reason why Chyna replaced former WWE star as Tripe H's manager in 1997

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Hughes recently revealed why Chyna replaced him as Triple H's bodyguard in 1997.

Mr. Hughes had runs in WCW and ECW as well as multiple runs in WWE. Hughes was the bodyguard for Triple H and later Chris Jericho. In his first WWE run, Hughes was also briefly in a feud with The Undertaker.

Mr. Hughes was briefly Triple H's bodyguard in WWE before being replaced by Chyna in early 1997. In a recent interview with The Hannibal TV, Hughes revealed that he was replaced by Chyna in WWE because he was injured:

"What happened with that is I got hurt and I had to go home. I was hurt and hurt really bad and I couldn't work so they pretty much had to cover it and put Chyna in that spot, that's what happened. Each time I was there, some kind of injury happened."

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Hughes reveals why he hated his babyface run in WCW

In the summer of 1992, Mr. Hughes turned babyface as his WCW contract was nearing its end. Hughes revealed that he hated this babyface run and felt that those in WCW were trying to get him to quit by turning him babyface again:

"I hated it. I hated it. Here's the deal on that subject. As you know, I came in as Big Cat. Ole had the book. When Ole lost the book, Dusty came in with the book and changed the gimmick to the bodyguard. I came up with the name and ran with it, got a push as Mr. Hughes the bodyguard. Well, towards the end of my contract they wanted to find a way to get me to quit so what they did was say 'Hey, we're going to turn you back to babyface to Big Cat and you're gonna do an angle with Junkyard Dog and going to headbutt your glasses and they're going to break and we're going to turn you babyface'. I was like 'say what?' and so I guess they were trying to get me to say 'No, I'm good, I'm going home, thank you very much'. But that wasn't the case with me because I needed all of them cheques. I need that money coming in. I got babies to feed. So I didn't quit. So I went ahead and let them change me back to Big Cat and babyface. Didn't work out. I hated it. Eventually my contract ran out."

8/22/93: Gene Okerlund, very close to the end of his WWF run, hosts a Face to Face with Mr. Hughes/Harvey Wippleman & The Undertaker. pic.twitter.com/MzJnrZqDBp — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) October 2, 2019

During the same interview, Mr. Hughes also opened up about his feud with The Undertaker in WWE. You can check that out HERE.

