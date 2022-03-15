Reason why 2-time WWE IC Champion stopped traveling with Randy Orton

Santino Marella recently recalled how he stopped riding to WWE events with Randy Orton when the 14-time world champion acquired his own bus.

Marella shared car journeys with Orton for three years after he joined WWE’s main roster in 2007. The Viper then decided he wanted the luxury of traveling on a bus instead of renting cars and staying in hotels while on the road with WWE.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Marella said Orton would have allowed him to travel on the bus. However, the two-time Intercontinental Champion rejected the offer because he did not want to be viewed as Orton’s sidekick:

“I rode with Randy until he got his bus, and then he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m getting a bus, man, sorry.’ He said, ‘You can come sometimes on my bus.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna ride on your bus like your little sidekick!’ But yeah, that was a fun three years,” stated Marella. [19:20-19:40]

Marella added that many people thought he was a good influence on Orton, whose behavior in the 2000s sometimes landed him in trouble backstage.

Santino Marella found traveling with Randy Orton “stressful”

While Randy Orton is now one of WWE’s most respected veterans, the 41-year-old was notoriously difficult to deal with at times earlier in his career.

Santino Marella said his friend once contacted WWE’s Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis to explain that they were both going to be late:

“For me it was stressful because Randy shows up on Randy time and I’m brand new, and I’m like, ‘We gotta be at the building at 2 o’clock.’ He’s like, ‘Don’t worry, bro, I’ll call Johnny.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I just got here!’ He’s like [quick phone call with Laurinaitis], ‘There you go, man!’” [18:48-19:12]

Marella also spoke in the interview about his daughter Bianca Carelli signing with WWE. He predicted that the 26-year-old will compete in main events against Charlotte Flair “in a couple of years.”

