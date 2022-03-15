WWE legend thinks his daughter will main-event against Charlotte Flair "in a couple of years"

Santino Marella believes his daughter Bianca Carelli has what it takes to headline WWE events against the likes of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Carelli recently signed a developmental contract with WWE after receiving wrestling training from several respected legends, including D-Von Dudley, Serena Deeb, and her own father.

Marella, a WWE Superstar between 2005 and 2016, appeared on the latest episode of Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast. He predicted that his daughter will go a long way in the wrestling business:

“She was a natural [star] from a child. When she was eight years old, I just said, ‘Oh my God, this kid’s a superstar.’ … The plan was really always about my daughter. I was a vehicle to make the opportunity for her.” Marella continued, “She’s gonna surpass anything I did in this business. She’ll be wrestling Charlotte in the main event in a couple of years… that kind of thing.” [48:08-48:40]

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the above quote.

Carelli tried out for WWE in 2019 but was told she was not ready. The 26-year-old continued her wrestling training while also earning a Bachelor of Science degree.

Bianca Carelli does not feel pressure as the daughter of a WWE legend

Santino Marella @milanmiracle Hi @TripleH @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! https://t.co/bh5Mw6GvpN

Bianca Carelli spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta last year about Santino Marella tagging Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a tweet about her.

At the time, Carelli said she had no problem with her father building up expectations about her wrestling ability:

“I've had quite a few matches but I would like to learn a lot more, so I guess there is an expectation now, but I'm... okay! My next match I have to be perfect. There's a little more pressure but it's good. I'm one of those people, I like pressure.”

One of Carelli’s most notable matches so far came in August 2021 when she featured on the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view. Marella’s daughter competed in a 10-person Women’s Invitational Cup match, which was won by Chelsea Green.

Edited by Kartik Arry