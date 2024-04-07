Reason for Gunther's loss of the Intercontinental Title to Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania Saturday predicted by veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign ended at WWE WrestleMania for one major reason.

After holding the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days, The Ring General's historic reign ended a few hours ago at WrestleMania XL Night One. The leader of Imperium lost his title to Sami Zayn in one of the best matches of the show.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan claimed the main reason Gunther lost to the former Bloodline member is that The Ring General would now pursue the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Gunther needs to have that title taken off of him because he is going to be Heavyweight Champion. And it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when. So, this is another good thing that happens here in my opinion," he said.

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Title at WWE WrestleMania Sunday

In the main event of the first day of WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins squared off against The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, The Visionary and his partner suffered an embarrassing defeat.

Despite seemingly being hurt during the tag team match, Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Sunday. The Scottish Warrior might have an advantage over The Visionary as the latter would certainly not be at 100% going into the title match after being assaulted by The Rock and Reigns.

While Rollins would have to find a way to retain his championship against The Scottish Warrior on Sunday night, many expect Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on either superstar at The Show of Shows. The Judgment Day member lost the Undisputed Tag Team Title on Night One and might look to capture another championship on Night Two.

