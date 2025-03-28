Reason why John Cena and Cody Rhodes have not mentioned The Rock's name on WWE TV, speculated by veteran

The Rock played a major role in John Cena's heel turn as the former WWE Champion aligned with The Final Boss and attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. However, The Brahma Bull's name has not been mentioned since the incident and wrestling veteran Vince Russo detailed a possible reason behind the same.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have come face-to-face twice since the shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. While everyone knows that Cena is working with The Rock, the latter's name has not come up even once during the promo battles between the WrestleMania 41 opponents.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro show, Vince Russo stated that with WWE on a tour of Europe, it would have been difficult for The Rock to show up on weekly shows, and thus his name has not been mentioned:

"It is obvious now that they are not mentioning The Rock. Nobody is bringing up his name. What’s going on here, as far as I believe is, you know how it works in wrestling, out of sight, out of mind. Here’s the deal: this was a last-minute angle to turn Cena heel. Rock was gonna be a part of this, Rock was gonna be the catalyst. Rock saw the schedule leading up to WrestleMania, and what Rock said is, 'I am not doing any these shows, out of sight, out of mind, don’t mention me.'"

The former WWE writer predicted that The Final Boss would show up at WrestleMania 41 to help Cena win his 17th World Title.

"I guarantee you, WrestleMania, when Cody’s up and it looks like he’s about to leave, what better time to steal the spotlight, hit Rock’s music. There’s The Final Boss, Cena goes over. I believe that’s exactly what they are going to do, and that is why they are not even mentioning his name." [From 6:20 to 7:38]

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will again meet on WWE RAW

John Cena took a brief hiatus after turning heel at Elimination Chamber. He returned to WWE programming a couple of weeks ago on RAW in Brussels, Belgium, where Cody Rhodes confronted him. However, The Cenation Leader did not say anything to The American Nightmare.

The same thing happened on RAW last week, where Cena once again refused to talk to Cody and treated him with silence.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be present on the upcoming RAW, and fans expect more from the two. This is also Cena's last advertised appearance before WrestleMania 41.

