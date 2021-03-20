Reason why Konnor did not travel with Viktor in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Konnor has revealed why he did not travel with his tag team partner, Viktor, during their time with the company.

Konnor and Viktor worked together as The Ascension in WWE from June 2013 to December 2019. Another tag team, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, often performed on the same shows as The Ascension over the course of those six years.

Speaking on The Kurt Johansson Show, Konnor explained that he used to ride with Rowan while Viktor traveled with Harper.

“We love working together. We’re also like brothers. It’s the oddest relationship because we never traveled together when we were on the main roster. I always rode with Erick Rowan and he [Viktor] always rode with Brodie [Luke Harper]. And so he would ride with Brodie and I would always ride with Rowan, and we would always just go do our own thing and we’d meet up somewhere.”

Konnor said he and Rowan were more suited as travel partners because they used to wake up at 7:00 in the morning to work out. Harper and Viktor were more laid back, and they used to wake up as late as 11:00 a.m. on the day of WWE shows.

The Bludgeon Brothers and The Ascension left WWE in 2019-2020

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Ascension on WWE SmackDown

Erick Rowan (a.k.a. Erick Redbeard) and Luke Harper (a.k.a. Mr. Brodie Lee) were known as The Bludgeon Brothers following their time together in The Wyatt Family. Rowan was released by WWE in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One month earlier, Harper debuted in AEW under the name Mr. Brodie Lee after he was granted his release from WWE.

Harper (real name Jonathan Huber) passed away in December 2020 at the age of 41 after developing a lung condition.

1 week. Fri March 19th. Melbourne FL. Falls Count Anywhere! The @WrestlingAtomic Tag Team Championships on the line between THE HEADBANGERS @GRthrasher & @ChazMosh( C) vs. THE AWAKENING @Big_Kon1 & @VikTheSpacelord - Get your tickets at the link below https://t.co/OowbPmFq2q pic.twitter.com/kWZzxkJYP5 — ARW (@WrestlingAtomic) March 12, 2021

The Ascension’s Konnor (a.k.a. Big Kon) and Viktor (a.k.a. Vik) became known as The Awakening following their WWE exit in December 2019. The former NXT Tag Team Champions have faced The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher) at two ARW (Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling) shows so far in 2021.

