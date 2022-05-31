Reason why Lacey Evans missed WWE RAW this week despite being advertised for the show

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has revealed why she did not make an appearance on RAW despite being advertised for the show.

Last week, WWE confirmed that Lacey Evans would make her in-ring return on RAW's special edition for Memorial Day. However, she did not appear on the red brand, which left many fans wondering why the company would miss such an opportunity.

Evans has repeatedly discussed her time with the United States Marine Corps in her recent promos. As such, her inclusion on the special edition of RAW seemed befitting.

A fan recently took to Twitter to state that they were waiting to see Evans make her 'promised return' on the show. The WWE Superstar then responded by saying that she is "still recovering" as she was forced to rest after Grand Marshal duties earlier this week.

Her absence fetched controversy amidst the WWE Universe. Many took to social media to compare the situation to that of Sasha Banks and Naomi, claiming that the former is also "false advertising."

When Banks and Naomi did not compete in the main event of RAW as advertised, the company labeled it unprofessional and stripped them of their titles. A section of fans noted how advertising Lacey Evans' appearance and canceling the same ahead of the show should also be regarded as a similar offense.

Lacey Evans to return as heel on WWE RAW

Since her first appearance on SmackDown earlier this year, Evans has cut several emotional promos detailing her past struggles. She shared tales of her overcoming all odds to build her career and gain the viewers' sympathy.

Following that, she moved to RAW, where the writers teased a potential change in her gimmick. There have been reports of her eventually turning into a villain. The details of her gimmick will become more apparent when she makes her return on the red brand after Hell in a Cell 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far