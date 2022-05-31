WWE Superstar Lacey Evans misses RAW despite being advertised for the show, fans draw comparisons with Sasha Banks and Naomi 

WWE advertised Lacey Evans' in-ring return for tonight's edition of RAW, but the superstar surprisingly missed the show.

Evans' returned on SmackDown earlier this year following a year-long absence from WWE television. The backstage promo segment showcased her detailed struggles throughout her life and focused on her career as a former US Marine. She then moved to RAW and was set to make her in-ring return to the red brand.

It seemed befitting to bring her back into action on the Memorial Day special edition of RAW. However, Lacey Evans surprisingly didn't feature on the show tonight, and the company has not shared any official reason behind the change of plans. She was supposed to arrive as a heel and possibly make a statement with a big win.

Fans had mixed reactions to Evans' absence this week. A few viewers called out the decision and labeled it 'false advertising'. Others compared the situation to Sasha Banks and Naomi, bringing up how the company described one of the incidents as "unprofessional." In contrast, the other wasn't mentioned on the show.

In case you missed it, Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW a few hours before the show and did not compete in the main event as advertised. Since then, they have been called put in for "disappointing everyone" and were stripped of their Women's Tag Team Championships.

WWE RAW confirms two new matches for Hell in a Cell 2022

This week on RAW, WWE added two new matches to Hell in a Cell 2022, including a title bout.

Theory put his United States Championship on the line in an impromptu match against Ali on the show. Although he successfully defended his gold, Vince McMahon wanted to see him repeat the same in a fair fight. Thus, a United States Championship rematch was booked for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Additionally, WWE confirmed a huge 6-person tag team match. After being targeted by Judgment Day for weeks, AJ Styles will align forces with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan to take on Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley at Hell in a Cell this weekend.

