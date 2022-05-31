WWE confirms two new matches for Hell in a Cell 2022, Judgment Day and top champion added to the card

WWE confirmed two new matches for Hell in a Cell 2022, including the United States Championship match.

Tonight's episode of RAW saw the United States Champion Theory successfully defend his title against Mustafa Ali. Right before their match, Ali faced Ciampa in a singles bout where he won via disqualification after Theory attacked him.

The champion then retained his gold in an impromptu title match. However, Theory's title celebrations were cut short as Adam Pearce came out to make an interesting announcement.

He said that Vince McMahon was impressed with Theory's mind games but wanted to see if the latter could win a fair fight. Theory and Ali are now set to lock horns in a United States Championship rematch at Hell in a Cell 2022.

Another match confirmed for Hell in a Cell will see AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan face Judgment Day in a 6-person tag team match.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Liv Morgan locked horns with Rhea Ripley and picked up a huge victory. Edge was surprisingly absent from the show, which put Judgment Day at a disadvantage tonight.

Damian Priest and Styles engaged in a brawl following the match, and the former momentarily got the better of the Phenomenal One. He then tried to target Liv Morgan, but Finn Balor arrived in the nick of time to turn things around.

Soon after that, we saw Styles, Balor and Morgan attack their rivals and make a strong statement on WWE RAW's final show before Hell in a Cell.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far