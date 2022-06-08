Reason for Omos's strange new feud has been revealed

The reason for Omos's new feud with The Dirty Dawgz (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) has been revealed.

The Nigerian Giant defeated Cedric Alexander in a short match on this week's Monday Night RAW. After the bout, Ziggler and Roode came out for an interview on the stage. When they were confronted by MVP and his protege, Dolph superkicked the former manager of the Hurt Business.

Omos had just come out of a feud with Bobby Lashley which culminated at Hell in a Cell. He would lose a 2-on-1 handicap match against The Almighty after his partner MVP tapped to the Hurt Lock full nelson submission.

He now seems to be entangled in a feud with The Dirty Dawgs, and the reason for the feud has been revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio -

“I guess it’s just a way to get Omos in the ring with those two guys who are very good wrestlers and give him more experience working with guys that are good.” (h/t WrestleTalk)

Dolph Ziggler has historically been paired with people who are considered "limited" in their wrestling ability. The Show Off is known to make Superstars look stronger with his wrestling and selling abilities. A prime example of this would be his match against Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019.

Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode have resurfaced on the main roster after spending some time in NXT 2.0.

Former WWE writer has criticized WWE for Omos's booking

Former WWE head-writer Vince Russo has criticized WWE for the former RAW Tag Team Champion's latest booking.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the direction of The Nigerian Giant's character and questioned what he would do next -

"Can they stop with Omos already?... What else are they gonna do to this guy at this point? I don't know why would they put him together in a team. Bro, it's all house show stuff. If this were a house show you went to, we're fine." [44:00 - 46:30]

With his new feud seemingly a vehicle to put him over some veteran talent, it's hard to gauge what future plans for The Giant will be. The former RAW Tag Team Champion looked directionless before the feud with Bobby Lashley, and so is the case after him losing the feud at last week's Hell in a Cell. It would be interesting to see the direction his character takes in the next few weeks and months.

