Reason why the popular SmackDown Tag Team broke up

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville is currently feuding with Mandy Rose, her former best friend and tag team partner. While they don't necessarily engage in altercations every week, the narration involving their rivalry has been one of the most prominent storylines on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with RingReport, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville opened up about the reason why she is no longer associated with Mandy Rose as a tag team on SmackDown. Sonya Deville blames Mandy Rose for breaking up the tag team as she believes that they never had a decent run where they were consistently good.

"I would have loved to have said we were Tag Team Champs, but I think a lot of the reason why we were not is because we could never get on the same page. I don't think we were ever consistently good for an extended period of time without some sort of betrayal or deception on her end. So, that's kind of simple: I blame her."

The rivalry between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose on SmackDown

It all started when the SmackDown hacker exposed Sonya Deville's alliance with Dolph Ziggler, who was the biggest villain in the love story of Mandy Rose and Otis. Shocked by the betrayal, Rose ended up attacking Deville, and the two have been feuding ever since.

Both Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have locked horns on two separate occasions, and the latter has emerged victorious on both those occasions. In order to seek revenge, Mandy Rose interrupted Deville's match with Lacy Evans which led to the latter picking up a win on SmackDown.

As a result, Sonya Deville believes that if Rose really wants a third shot at beating her, she could just name the time and place, and Deville would oblige.

"I mean, I've beaten Mandy twice fair and square already, so if she really wants a third shot, I'll give it to her. She kind of annoyed me last week when she got involved with mine and Lacey's match, and I don't know what that accomplished, but if she wants to get beat up again, I'll be happy to do so. We've got Backlash and some big PPVs coming up. She can name the time and place, and I'll be happy to embarrass her again."

Since the beginning of her Single's run, Sonya Deville seems determined to reach the top of the SmackDown Women's division. She has her eyes on the Women's Championship of the Blue brand and is eagerly waiting for a shot at the title.