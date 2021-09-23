Reason why Punjabi Prison matches are so rare in WWE

Former WWE writer Matt McCarthy says WWE rarely stages Punjabi Prison matches due to the cost of the bamboo structure.

Speaking on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, McCarthy discussed unique match types ahead of Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. He explained why the “off-the-wall” Punjabi Prison stipulation has not been used as often as other matches inside cages.

“As far as off-the-wall stuff, I feel like the last off-the-wall idea was the Elimination Chamber… or maybe the Punjabi Prison, actually. That would have come after, right? The Punjabi Prison was used so sparingly just because it was so expensive. You know, you have to get a separate truck just to bring that, and it’s so heavy… the cage. Those are the only other times I can think of [unique stipulation ideas],” McCarthy said.

Only three Punjabi Prison matches have taken place in WWE history. The most recent match inside the structure saw Jinder Mahal retain the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Battleground 2017.

Punjabi Prison matches cannot be won via pinfall or submission. To win the match, a superstar must escape two bamboo cages before touching the ringside floor with both feet.

WWE’s Punjabi Prison match history

The Undertaker defeated The Big Show in the first Punjabi Prison match at the Great American Bash 2006. The Great Khali was originally supposed to face The Undertaker but was forced to miss the event due to illness.

At No Mercy 2007, WWE reintroduced the Punjabi Prison stipulation for The Great Khali’s match against Batista. The Animal defeated his rival to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

A decade later, the aforementioned Punjabi Prison match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton took place at Battleground 2017. Khali, who has become synonymous with the match type, made a surprise return to help Mahal retain the WWE Championship against The Apex Predator inside the structure.

