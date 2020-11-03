Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw Ricochet face Tucker in singles action. Tucker was recently drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft and is now a singles competitor. It wasn't a good night for Tucker as he lost the match to Ricochet before being attacked by members of RETRIBUTION. After taking out Ricochet, they turned their attention to Tucker and laid him out. Ricochet tried to fight back but was hit with a double chokeslam from T-BAR and Mace.

Following RAW, RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali was a guest on RAW Talk. When asked to explain RETRIBUTION's actions last night, Ali opened up about why Tucker was attacked. The leader of RETRIBUTION pointed out how Tucker had stabbed his own friend Otis in the back to cost his MITB contract and said that since Tucker had sinned, he had to be punished:

No one was attacked. We defended ourselves. We are RETRIBUTION. We protect justice and if you sin, it cannot be forgiven till it is punished. And that's exactly what happened to Tucker. Tucker backstabbed his best friend. You have the nerve to question my actions. Are you questioning what Tucker did?

R-Truth then commented about how Ali and RETRIBUTION were taking justice into their own hands. Ali retorted and said the following:

That man backstabbed his best friend...for what? To get ahead. Judge, jury and executioner. That was the warning that I gave out and that warning is now a reality.

A quick look at RETRIBUTION in WWE

After a couple of months of RETRIBUTION causing chaos in WWE, Mustafa Ali was revealed as the man behind the faction last month. Ali went on to reveal that he was the hacker on WWE SmackDown.

RETRIBUTION's booking in WWE has disappointed some with the faction losing their first match to Hurt Business by DQ. Slapjack then lost to Bobby Lashley on PPV. Ali has promised to turn this ship around but one can't help but wonder if it's a little too later to save the faction. Ali has been fantastic as a leader but the weak booking hasn't helped.

