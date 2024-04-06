Reason why Rhea Ripley was smiling at Cody Rhodes at WWE Hall of Fame

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley shared a heartwarming moment at tonight's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

During Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction speech tonight, he mentioned the late, great Dusty Rhodes. Heyman said that he wished Dusty was here tonight. The comment received a massive pop from the fans in attendance. The camera panned to an emotional Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare was seen smiling at Cody Rhodes as the latter was overcome with emotions.

Rhea Ripley saw how overcome Cody Rhodes was in that moment and despite their on-screen rivalry smiled at him. It was heartfelt and fans took note of it immediately.

Check out the heartfelt moment below:

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare and The Judgment Day member are both involved in high-stakes bouts at this year's WrestleMania. The Eradicator will defend her Women's World Title against Becky Lynch. This Night One bout has the potential to become an instant classic and fans have been wanting to see these two women collide for quite some time now.

Rhodes will pull double duty at WrestleMania XL. He is incredibly close to finishing the story at The Show of Shows. The star is fully focused on defeating Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania XL and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for the first time in his career. The American Nightmare is the biggest babyface in WWE at the moment and fans are more than ready to see him lift the top prize.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Will Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania XL? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion