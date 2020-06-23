Reason why Robert Roode has not been on WWE television revealed

Robert Roode has been traded to WWE RAW with Dolph Ziggler in exchange for AJ Styles. But where is Robert Roode?

With this being the case, there does not seem to be an approximate date when Robert Roode can make his return.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler have been a tag team on WWE for some time now

In this week's episode of WWE RAW, Dolph Ziggler made a surprise appearance at the beginning of the show to interrupt Drew McIntyre's promo. Ziggler made quite the impression and reminded Drew McIntyre how he had been the mentor for Drew when he first came to the main roster, and how he had helped him to ensure that he was able to get over. Dolph Ziggler then went on to demand a WWE Championship match from Drew McIntyre, a request that McIntyre accepted, and they were immediately booked for WWE Extreme Rules. During this, Dolph Ziggler also mentioned that the reason that he was on WWE RAW was that Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler had been traded to RAW in exchange for AJ Styles, who went to WWE SmackDown.

However, Robert Roode himself did not make an appearance, and in fact, has not been seen on WWE televised programming for quite some time. According to a report from Fightful Select, Robert Roode has a very good reason for not coming to WWE shows at present, and that's because he's stuck in Canada.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler traded to WWE RAW

When the pandemic hit, Canada shut its borders, as did most countries, to ward off spreading more infections of the deadly virus. As a result of this, many WWE Superstars were stuck in Canada. While provisions could be made to bring Superstars to the United States, with Robert Roode there were no major plans and it appears that WWE might not have bothered to do so.

According to the report from Fightful Select, Robert Roode is currently stuck in Canada and that is why he has not been on WWE televised programming since Elimination Chamber. There is no word on when he'll be able to return.

With Roode and Dolph Ziggler traded to RAW, their dynamic as a tag team is expected to be maintained, as Ziggler even called Robert Roode his tag team partner.

However, with Roode seemingly unable to come to WWE, that means that Dolph Ziggler is left without any real support as he faces another former partner for the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre.