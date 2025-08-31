Reason why Roman Reigns wore two Ula Fallas at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Roman Reigns and &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed opened the show at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, and he entered the French Capital wearing two Ulla Fallas. Michael Cole revealed the reason why.Funnily enough, the entire premise of the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed on RAW was the &quot;Shoe-la-falla&quot;, i.e, a parody of the iconic Ula Falla that Reigns has worn for nearly half a decade now. As a result. Bronson Reed became the Tribal Chief, a label given to him by Paul Heyman.When Roman Reigns entered Clash in Paris 2025, it was noted that he was wearing not one, but two Ula Fallas. The usual red one as well as a not-seen-before black one that he wore. According to Michael Cole, the reason was that he wanted to honor both his father and uncle, Sika and Afa.As you might know, Sika passed away a little over two months ago. Afa passed away last year. They represented key figures in the Anoa'i family, which has become the most accomplished family in wrestling history. They paved the way for those who came after them, and they also appeared a little under five years ago at Hell in a Cell 2020, putting the Ula Falla on Reigns in the early stages of his run as The Tribal Chief.This time around, Reigns is set to accompany Jey Uso at ringside for the World Heavyweight Championship match. On RAW, Reigns defended anyone criticizing Jey Uso being put in the World Title match, revealing that his cousin already had a rematch clause in his contract for the World Heavyweight Championship.Reigns also said that it was Jey Uso who got the pin at SummerSlam 2025. Following Clash in Paris, The Tribal Chief is expected to go on a hiatus once again.