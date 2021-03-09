Reason for Shane McMahon's odd promo on WWE RAW - Reports

This week's WWE RAW saw a perplexing promo from Shane McMahon as he called Braun Strowman stupid. It took forever to get there, and it almost appeared as if Shane was having a nervous breakdown while delivering his lines.

Shane McMahon is no stranger to speaking on the mic in WWE. Since the late 1990s, Shane has been involved in WWE storylines where he has regularly cut promos in front of the WWE Universe.

His experience on the mic made the promo on RAW seem even stranger. Fans would expect such a promo from a newcomer to the company and not the WWE Chairman's son.

Over the last few weeks, Shane McMahon has seemingly taken it upon himself to make Braun Strowman's life difficult in WWE. Strowman has called out McMahon over it for weeks, without any answers as to why he would target The Monster Among Men.

When the answer came, it made almost no sense. This week, he called out Strowman, saying he thought the former Universal Champion was "stupid."

However, he didn't just say it. He hemmed and hawed, beat around the bush, and hesitated to get to the point. The result was a confusing promo where fans were expecting a big reveal. However, it ended with Shane McMahon ridiculously taunting Strowman.

Now, Fightful Select has reported on the segment, revealing the possible reason for the meandering nature of McMahon's promo.

The report revealed the segment went according to plan and Shane was supposed to deliver it in the manner that he did. It clarified that Shane was not suffering from ill health or anything of that kind.

The apparent goal in mind for the promo was to make Shane McMahon dislikable so the fans started to support Braun Strowman instead. This was to set up an upcoming match between Strowman and Shane at WrestleMania 37.

Shane McMahon to face Braun Strowman at WWE WrestleMania 37?

Shane McMahon and Adam Pearce confronted by Braun Strowman

Shane McMahon is no stranger to a WWE ring. With WrestleMania 37 getting closer, he might indeed be set to face The Monster Among Men in a match.

Whether the match will take place at WWE Fastlane or WrestleMania remains to be seen, but following this week's RAW, there are clear grounds for a clash between the two.

Strowman has not been the same since he lost the WWE Universal title, and a proper feud has been lacking. A win against someone like Shane McMahon could turn Strowman face once again.

You know @shanemcmahon

I would make you eat your words for wasting my time ... but I think I’d rather shove my first DOWN YOUR THROAT!!! NO ONE calls me stupid!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 9, 2021

The coming weeks will decide what sort of Braun Strowman the WWE Universe gets to see on the road to WrestleMania and beyond.