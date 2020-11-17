Reason why Sheamus gifted Drew McIntyre a sword on RAW revealed  

Drew McIntyre became a 2-time WWE Champion on RAW as he regained the title from Randy Orton in the main event of the latest episode. WWE made it all the more special by booking it to have a big-match feel, which included Sheamus gifting Drew McIntyre with a storage chest.

The chest had several gifts, including a claymore sword and a kilt. Drew McIntyre used the gifts later on during a grand entrance before his WWE Championship match against Randy Orton.

Sheamus was one of the guests on RAW Talk after the latest episode of the Red brand, and the Celtic Warrior revealed the reason behind his gifts.

Sheamus reveals the reason behind his gifts to Drew McIntyre

Sheamus explained that he gave the gifts to remind Drew McIntyre of his roots. The intention was to inspire McIntyre, and it's safe to say that Sheamus' gesture did the trick.

"I gave him those gifts to help him get back to his roots. Sometimes you forget everything you've been through to get to where you're at. That was just me reminding him of who he is, where he comes from, and maybe give him a little inspiration."

Sheamus understood that Drew McIntyre needed to regain his confidence after losing the WWE title to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell. Sheamus said that he was proud to see his 'brother' McIntyre get back all the confidence en route to the WWE title win.

"After Randy got him at Hell in a Cell, maybe Drew had a little doubt in his mind. When he opened that chest and accepted that sword, everything came back to him. Everything he had been through before, it all came rushing back to his head. As his brother, I was proud to do that for him."

Sheamus also revealed that he was close to Drew McIntyre's mother, Angela Galloway, who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2012. Sheamus said that Drew McIntyre's mother would be looking down from above with a big smile on her face.

"I know his mom, Angela, is looking down from above with a big smile on her face. Drew is back where he belongs." H/t WrestlingInc

Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion non-title match at Survivor Series. Going by all that has happened in recent weeks, the Scottish Psychopath could end up having a title program with Sheamus after the PPV.