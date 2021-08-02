Reason why Sheamus had "so much heat" backstage in WWE

Sheamus has opened up about the negative reactions he received backstage after winning the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

In October 2009, the Irishman moved to WWE RAW just three months after making his debut for the WWE ECW brand. Although he was still a rookie at the time, WWE’s higher-ups trusted Sheamus enough to win the WWE Championship from John Cena in December 2009.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, the RAW star laughed off suggestions that his WWE co-workers were “stoked” after his title victory.

“People were definitely not stoked, they were definitely not stoked,” Sheamus said. “There was a lot of people who were p****d off with the situation that happened. A lot of guys had been there for years and never had that opportunity. The fact that when I won [laughs], the heat! The heat! So much heat, mate, so much heat. So much heat I thought I was going to get sunburnt in the backstage area. But, you know, they say if you’re not getting heat you’re not doing your job right.”

Sheamus has been a member of WWE’s main roster for the last 12 years. He is currently the United States Champion after defeating Riddle for the title on the second night of WrestleMania 37.

Sheamus on leaving WWE’s main event scene

Sheamus defeated John Cena at WWE TLC 2009 in a tables match

During his first year on WWE’s main roster, Sheamus feuded with several high-profile names before slipping down the card.

The 43-year-old admits it was difficult to no longer be involved in main events after feuding with John Cena, Randy Orton and Triple H. However, the setback only made him more motivated.

“That was the first real kick in the stomach for me, that really was,” Sheamus said. “I quickly realized that I was an opponent for these top guys, you know what I’m saying? I was an opponent for Cena, I was an opponent for Orton, for Triple H, so when I’d done the rounds with those guys, they’re the ones that are established, they’re the ones that people are paying to see, especially during that period.”

Sheamus went on to capture the WWE Championship three times, including against Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series 2015 (see above). He also held the World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship (x3), and Tag Team Championships (x5).

As well as his title victories, Sheamus won the King of the Ring (2010), Royal Rumble (2012), and Money in the Bank ladder match (2015).

Please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Alex Turk