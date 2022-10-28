Reason for Sheamus being written off WWE TV revealed

The reason for Sheamus being written off WWE TV has been revealed.

The Celtic Warrior took on Solo Sikoa in a singles match on last week's (October 21) episode of SmackDown. After Sikoa picked up an upset with Sami Zayn's assist, The Bloodline attacked the 44-year old with steel chairs. This caused the former world champion to suffer a "non-displaced fracture" near his elbow.

PWInsider has reported that the real reason The Great White was written off TV is because he will be getting married this weekend in New York City. He has been engaged to Isabella Revilla since July 2021. The pair are now set to tie the knot.

PWInsider also reported that Drew McIntyre will not be working the upcoming live event dates in Europe. This is because he will be attending the Irishman's wedding. The two are expected to miss tomorrow night's SmackDown, which is set to air live from St. Louis, MO.

Solo Sikoa sent a message to Sheamus after brutally attacking him on SmackDown

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa sent out a message to Sheamus on social media after brutally attacking him on SmackDown last week.

As stated above, after picking up a massive win over the former WWE Champion with an assist from Sami Zayn, Sikoa and The Usos attacked the Irishman with steel chairs and damaged his arm.

After the episode on Friday night, Solo took to Twitter to share a picture of the attack. In the caption, he mocked his opponent's "banger after banger" catchphrase before finishing it with one of The Bloodline's own phrases.

"Banger. After banger. After banger. After banger. After banger. We the ones," wrote Sikoa.

Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes are expected to feud with Roman Reigns' faction going into Survivor Series, where the two groups will probably battle inside a War Games match.

