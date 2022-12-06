Former WWE Superstar and NFL player Mojo Rawley, real name Dean Muhtadi, recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co about his pal Rob Gronkowski.

During the interview, the former NXT tag team champion stated that there were plans for his friend and well-known NFL player Rob Gronkowski to make an appearance at SummerSlam 2020 while he was still under contract with WWE. But when Gronkowski made the decision to pick up football again, the preparations were abandoned.

Rob and Mojo Rawley had intended to work as a tag team, Mojo told WrestlingNews.co.

“Rob Gronkowski was hanging it up from football. The plan was to do a tag match with me and him at SummerSlam because it was in Boston that year. I think we were going to work with Miz and John Morrison." he said. “They were throwing around some names. There was, you know, potentially The Revival we were talking about. Obviously, it’s their call so they were going to do what they think. Any one of those guys would have made that match an incredible match and Rob was ready to come in and work."

He also disclosed that Mojo was going to turn on Rob that evening in an effort to stoke their animosity.

“But yeah, he came in, he signed the contract. From Boston, I think I was going to turn on him and then we were going to have the one on one, no DQ match in Saudi Arabia where my dad’s whole side of the family lives, was kind of like the storyline. He added. “After I turn on him, you beat the crap out of me in my hometown in front of my family. I’m gonna do the same to you in Saudi at one of these big matches, and I thought that was gonna be dope.”

Rob Gronkowski hosted WWE WrestleMania that year where he won the 24/7 Championship from Mojo Rawley.

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley compares Rob Gronkowski to the likes of Bad Bunny and Logan Paul

During the same interview, Mojo Rawley discussed the training that professional wrestlers receive in the squared circle and how, among others, Bad Bunny and Logan Paul would have undergone the same instruction.

“He would have had enough time to come in and train like, you know, Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, guys that train every single day in the ring for three, four or five weeks, you know, and they’re training for one match. He added. “They’re not training for a different match every night. So when you’re training for one match, you can get anybody there to go in and kill it with enough training if they have a good athletic pedigree, which of course Gronk has"

Mojo Rawley has successfully transformed from being an NFL player to WWE Superstar. He was a part of NXT with his tag team partner and fellow Hype Bro Zack Rider and was later called up to the main roster.

Mojo was released by WWE in April 2021.

