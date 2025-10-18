Reason why Triple H and WWE need to improve explained by former employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has always been one of the company's harshest critics when it comes to its product. Having served as the promotion's head writer during the Attitude Era, it comes as no surprise that he holds the product to a higher standard than the rest.

Earlier this year, RAW moved to Netflix in the United States of America, whereas SmackDown continues to air on the USA Network. On the most recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo's co-host, Mac Davis, mentioned that former president of the USA Network, Chris McCumber, once said that it's cheaper for the network to keep WWE than to produce its own content.

Russo responded to that statement, explaining why Triple H and WWE's entire creative team should improve their content. He said that things have changed since the time Chris was in charge, and it's not as cheap anymore to produce wrestling as it was earlier.

Wrestling has always been cheap to produce. And like he said, bro, if it's original programming, number one, it's expensive. Number two, there's no guarantees. It could be over in three weeks. And I knew all that. But here's the difference today. We're talking billions of dollars now. We're not talking millions. We're talking billions of dollars. In Chris's day, it was millions. It's billions now, bro. So, to me, there's a little different, you know, level that they're gonna have to because it ain't cheap no more, bro." Russo said.

The most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired on the USA Network, looked as if it would do well. The episode featured three title matches in total and also saw the return of Ilja Dragunov, who answered Sami Zayn's US title open challenge and defeated him to win the title on his first night back.

