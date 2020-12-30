Reason why Vince McMahon allegedly has a grudge against Jacques Rougeau (Exclusive)

Jacques Rougeau believes his omission from the WWE Hall of Fame could be due to Vince McMahon holding a grudge against him.

The French-Canadian Superstar worked for WWE from 1986 to 1994, during which time he won the Intercontinental Championship (x1) and Tag Team Championship (x3). He also briefly returned to the company in 1998.

Rougeau (fka The Mountie) spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop. He suggested that Vince McMahon could be the reason why he has never been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I think Vince is holding a grudge but it’s okay," said Rougeau. "I can live with it. And you know why? I do mention it once in a while in my posts that I really would like for the Rougeau name to be [in the WWE Hall of Fame], for my parents and my grandparents and my great uncles and all the Rougeaus."

Watch today’s edition of Inside SKoop in the video above. Rougeau also discussed the times that Vince McMahon wanted him to return, as well as an interesting Hulk Hogan story.

Does Vince McMahon have a grudge against Jacques Rougeau?

Vince McMahon is WWE's Chairman and CEO

Jacques Rougeau jokingly asked if Dr. Chris Featherstone could pass on a message to Vince McMahon to let him in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"10 years in the WWF [WWE], so I think I have my place there, I honestly do," added Rougeau. "I worked with all the boys that are in there. I just want, when you said that, you got a message to Vince there. Tell him, ‘No more grudges! No more grudges, Vince!’"

Rougeau has previously said he rejected one-off returns to WWE because he did not think the shows were family-friendly enough. He also revealed that his relationship with Vince McMahon was “done” after he quit WWE in 1994.

