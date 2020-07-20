The Miz is now a veteran wrestler in WWE. Over the last decade and a half, The Miz has found his place in WWE and made it to the very top of the company a couple of times. While currently The Miz is rightfully seen as a veteran in the company, there was a time when the fans felt that he was being pushed too far too fast. The Miz won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, won the WWE Championship, and even faced John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania. Apparently, it seems that none of this would have been possible if Vince McMahon didn't like The Miz.

Arn Anderson, another veteran of the wrestling business and former producer backstage in WWE, has now talked about (h/t Wrestling Inc) The Miz and how his push came so early because Vince McMahon really liked The Miz and believed in his ability in the ring.

Vince McMahon believed in The Miz enough to face John Cena in the main event of WWE WrestleMania

Arn Anderson explained that Vince McMahon really liked the look that The Miz had as well as his abilities in the ring. He believed in The Miz enough to book him for the WrestleMania main event match against John Cena.

The Miz's match against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania did not go down well initially but has aged well with WWE fans now seeing the potential that The Miz had even that early in his WWE career. Vince McMahon apparently was the first to spot it.

"I know Vince likes Miz; he's dependable, durable, speaks well, dresses well and fits with that Hollywood deal. It was a guy that kind of came in under the radar but he was built properly. And putting him in a main event with John Cena is about as big as it gets."

Talking about Vince McMahon's choice in having The Miz face John Cena, Arn Anderson elaborated on the reason that The Miz was so valuable to WWE.

"Everybody can't be a steamroller, everybody can't be a body guy, everybody can't be a world class technician. But if you've got some of that stuff, you can be around for a long time. Everybody can't be the last match every single night. You gotta have guys that are on second to last, third to last, sometimes open the show, sometimes the first match before intermission, The Miz is one of those guys that can move up and down and as long as you put a mic on his hand he'll piss some people off."