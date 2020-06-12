Reason why Vince McMahon is reportedly unhappy with NXT

Vince McMahon could be planning a few changes for NXT

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon decided to remove Paul Heyman from the role of Executive Director of RAW. The backstage rumours suggest that Vince McMahon was not happy with the recent dip in the rating of RAW and while there were many who could be blamed for that disappointment, it was Paul Heyman who took the fall.

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer. https://t.co/KOahV2sO5q — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

As per WWE's official announcement, RAW and SmackDown will now be managed by a consolidated creative team led by Bruce Prichard. However, that's not the only change in WWE that we will next.

Paul Davis from Wrestlingnews.co also reported that Vince McMahon is frustrated with the NXT ratings as well. And even though there are no changes planned on the creative see, there are plans of using more WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown on the Black and Gold brand.

"I was told that McMahon has been frustrated with NXT ratings as well but right now it doesn’t look like there are changes coming for that brand on the creative side but there has been talk of using more talent from Raw and SmackDown on that show."

The current storylines in NXT and what Vince McMahon can change?

After the recent TakeOver PPV, NXT is now home to some of the most interesting storylines in WWE today. Adam Cole's historic NXT Championship reign is now facing a huge threat from Karrion Kross. The NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is headed towards a feud with Finn Balor.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have switched to the dark side and plan on ruling the NXT roster as a power couple. Charlotte Flair dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai, and the new champion has received a positive response from the WWE Universe. And lastly, Breezango made their return to NXT, and they will be challenging Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships next week.

While it is expected that Triple H will continue to run the creative as he intends, Vince McMahon might want to bring the main roster Superstars more often. We already know that the Women's Tag Team Champions will be on NXT next week which could mean that Sasha Banks and Bayley, The IIconics, or the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be on the Black and gold brand next week. It will be interesting to see what are the other changes that will be introduced to NXT in the coming weeks.