WWE announces Paul Heyman is no longer Executive Director of RAW, update on his future

Big changes. The creative teams have also been consolidated, as announced by WWE!

Paul Heyman's stint as the Executive Director lasted for a year.

As confirmed by WWE, Paul Heyman is no longer the Executive Director of RAW. The company's official statement noted that both the RAW and SmackDown creative teams have been consolidated into one group which will be led by Bruce Prichard.

Given below is WWE's official statement on the big news:

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.

The decision to relinquish Heyman from his Executive Director role will surprise many fans as Heyman is widely considered to be one of the sharpest minds of the business. His work on RAW has involved trying to push new talents into the spotlight, and various Superstars have publicly shared their positive experiences of working closely with the former ECW boss.

Paul Heyman was appointed as the Executive Director of RAW in June 2019, and his high-profile backstage role has come to an abrupt end just over a year later.

As noted, Bruce Prichard - who has been spearheading the creative planning on SmackDown since Eric Bischoff's WWE exit - will take over the reins on the Red Brand as well. Prichard will now lead one creative team who will be responsible for storylines on both RAW and SmackDown.

Why did WWE remove Paul Heyman from the Executive Director position?

The answer to the question mentioned above is still not known right now, but we should know the reason - as well as what contributed to WWE's surprising decision - in the coming few hours or days.

Paul Heyman had a solid reputation amongst the talents as he helped many Superstars get noticed and pushed on WWE TV. The decision to end his stint as the Executive Director of RAW will surely not be well-received by the fans. However, there could be a positive takeaway from the development.

Paul Heyman will 'concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer' and while that could mean being Brock Lesnar's advocate, if WWE wishes, Heyman can also be used more often on TV. That opens the door for great TV angles and new possible alliances.

The reason for the “consolidation” of both writing teams is said to be to “streamline” the “creative writing process” for television.



It’ll be interesting to see if we see Paul Heyman in an increased onscreen role or if he’ll return when Brock Lesnar does. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 11, 2020

What are your thoughts about the massive backstage change in the WWE? Let us know your reactions in the comments section.a