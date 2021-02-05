Reason why Vince Russo will never return to WWE (Exclusive)

Over two decades after his WWE exit, Vince Russo has insisted that he will never return to the company.

Vince Russo began working as a writer for WWF Magazine in the 1990s before becoming a key member of WWE’s creative team. He left WWE in 1999 and went on to work for companies including WCW and IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA).

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript, Vince Russo said Vince McMahon’s right-hand men have to match his work ethic. At the age of 60, Russo has no plans to work at such an intense level in the last years of his life.

“Bro, that’s the only way you can work there. That’s why people, again, to this day, it’s like, ‘Oh, you should hire Russo,’ or they tell me, ‘You’re bitter because you’re not working there.’ Bro, I just turned 60. I could never at this point of my life. I’m gonna hand my last years over? Never in a million years.”

Watch the video above to find out more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on never returning to WWE. He also discusses Vince McMahon, the 2000 WWE Royal Rumble, and much more.

Vince Russo was burnt out working for Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has the final say on WWE's top storyline developments

Vince Russo said working at Vince McMahon’s level of intensity was okay over 20 years ago. However, his five-year experience in WWE was enough to put him off working for the company again.

“You know, bro, it’s okay when you’re in your thirties, you know what I’m saying? But, bro, that’s why I was only at the WWE for five years. He burnt my wick to the ground. After five years, bro, I was done. I don’t regret it, not for a second, even after everything that happened in WCW. Bro, this man burnt me out in five years.”

Vince Russo briefly returned to WWE in 2002 before joining IMPACT Wrestling’s creative team.

