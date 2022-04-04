Reason why WrestleMania transmission was cut on Night One revealed

During Charlotte Flair's match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 Night One, the live feed was cut off several times due to an issue with the SmackDown Women's Champion's ring attire.

One of them occurred when she locked The Baddest Woman on the Planet in the Figure 8 leglock. Rousey managed to free herself from the submission move before locking in a submission of her own, the armbar. Although Charlotte tapped out, the referee was unconscious and didn't see it. In the end, The Queen hit Rousey with a big boot to retain the title.

Charlotte Flair is the first woman in WWE history to win four WrestleMania matches

Charlotte is the most decorated female star in WWE history. She's a 13-time women's champion, Women's Royal Rumble winner and WrestleMania main eventer. She made history yesterday by winning a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All for the fourth time.

The SmackDown Women's Champion, however, is not proud of some of her title reigns, as she stated in a recent interview:

"There's a lot of title runs I'm not proud of just because I didn't do anything with it, but when you look at it, it's multiple feuds with multiple women that I dropped the title to," Flair said. "One of my favorite matches of all time was a main event on Raw where I dropped the title to Bayley in 2017. With where I'm at today, it's not that they don't like the good, they just don't like the best. There's a quote I look at, that's not exactly it. But I must be doing something right to always be talked about: good, bad or indifferent."

