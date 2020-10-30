The news broke earlier today that WWE are shortening Matt Riddle's ring name to just "Riddle". Although some fans were upset with the decision on social media, Matt Riddle himself is fine with it. Riddle commented on Twitter that he had been called Riddle all his life:

People it’s okay I’ve been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it’s my real last name 🤙 #bro #stallion #RIDDLE — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 29, 2020

A report from Fightful Select suggested that the name change may have been due to WWE trying to give a more serious edge to his character.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, another possible reason for the name change could be so people who search for "Riddle" on google don't get results of the lawsuit filed against him and WWE by Candy Cartwright:

The company made the decision to drop Matt Riddle’s first name, and now he’s just “Riddle.” The story was that they wanted to not have people google “Matt Riddle” and come up with the details of the lawsuit against him and WWE. The decision was made on 10/29 and Riddle said he was fine with it and even preferred it saying Riddle is his name and he’s been called it for most of his life. H/T: WrestleTalk

The decision was reportedly made by higher-ups in WWE.

Matt Riddle's current WWE status

The recent WWE Draft saw Riddle move over to RAW from the blue brand. Riddle was the #8 draft pick on the second night of the WWE Draft. Last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Riddle face Sheamus to see who would be a part of the men's Survivor Series for the red brand. Despite a valiant effort from Riddle, it was the Celtic Warrior who came out victorious.

Matt Riddle isn't the first WWE Superstar to have their name shortened. We have see the same thing happen to a number of other Superstars. Alexander Rusev was shortened to just Rusev. Antonio Cesaro was cut down to Cesaro. Elias Samson is now just Elias. These are just a few examples. Riddle isn't the first and definitely won't be the last to have their name shortened in WWE.