Reason WWE chose Hyderabad in India for upcoming major event (Exclusive)

WWE is coming to Hyderabad, India, for an enormous show next month. On September 8, 2023, the company returns to India for its first show in the country since its live event back in 2017.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Riju Dasgupta first reported the story about the event in May. The company went on to confirm the news earlier this month.

Also known as Superstar Spectacle, it's set to feature top names like Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Becky Lynch, among others.

There have been a few questions as to why the company chose Hyderabad for the location of this show. Sources close to WWE broke the real reason for the venue to Riju Dasgupta.

The fanbase in the area makes the first-ever live event in the area an exciting one for the audience.

“There is a very robust fanbase in the region and it’s a great venue. This will also be the first-ever WWE Live Event in Hyderabad which makes it even more exciting for those in attendance. It makes total sense for their first return since 2017, and the strong ticket sales support that theory.”

While the company has previously produced a Superstar Spectacle event, the show had to be hosted from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, due to the pandemic.

The show already has strong ticket sales.