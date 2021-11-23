Reason why WWE debuted weird egg storyline at Survivor Series - Reports

While many in the WWE Universe were hoping for an appearance from The Rock last night at Survivor Series, they got Vince McMahon and a golden egg instead.

A storyline last night throughout WWE Survivor Series centered around Vince McMahon and Cleopatra's Golden Egg, an item that was featured in The Rock's Netflix movie Red Notice. McMahon claimed this was the real egg and was worth over 100 million dollars. At some point in the evening, the egg was stolen, and that will lead to the storyline continuing tonight on WWE RAW.

In regards to why this storyline is being done, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that this is a paid partnership with Netflix to promote The Rock's new film. Johnson states that the storyline should conclude on tonight's episode of RAW with McMahon and WWE getting a nice payday from Netflix in the process.

WWE's paid partnership storylines seem to be the new normal

Over the last couple of years, WWE has utilized a number of paid tie-ins with their television storylines.

This isn't the first time the company has partnered with Netflix to promote a movie tie-in. Back in May at WrestleMania Backlash, there was a match between Damian Priest and The Miz where Batista's movie Army of the Dead was utilized to have zombies invade the arena. This resulted in The Miz getting "eaten" after the match concluded.

As long as Vince McMahon continues to see a big payday from these partnerships, it seems like they're going to be the norm on WWE programming going forward, for better or worse.

