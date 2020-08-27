Reason why WWE will overcome AEW revealed

Since its inception last year, AEW has become a pain in the neck for WWE. Many former WWE Superstars and top talents from other wrestling promotions have flocked to AEW.

Even during the Wednesday Night Wars, when AEW Dynamite aired in the same time slot as WWE NXT, AEW drew in more viewers on most occasions. AEW's Chris Jericho even went out of his way to explain a key demography that the company has managed to capture.

Triple H on why WWE will prevail over AEW

Triple H was a guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast. During the show, HHH spoke about WWE's plans for India. He also addressed AEW's presence and explained why he thinks WWE will beat out AEW in the long run.

“It keeps you fresh and strong. When you look back over this, and I’m not gonna belittle anybody’s anything because that’s not the intent. But when you look back at a track record of a company that can shift pivot and move. It might take time, and it doesn’t happen on a Thursday. It just takes time effort and there’s a lot of pieces to move. But a company that historically, over and over again that has recreated itself, reinvented itself, stayed relevant to the next wave as it was coming in, and shifting with that and being able to ebb and flow. It is the strength of this company. People will talk about hard work, and anybody that can outwork Vince McMahon, god bless them. He’s worn out more people than I can count, trust me. It’s what we do. I would put my money on this. People ask me a lot of times did I ever contemplate leaving in the Monday Night Wars to go someplace else. I said I’ve been there and I’ve been here. Once I met Vince and saw that level of passion, dedication, and everything else. There was no way this guy was losing. Absolutely no way. It’s awe-inspiring. He will pivot, shift, and put the people around him he needs to pivot and shift, and it will work.” (h/t 411mania.com)