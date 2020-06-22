Reason why Zelina Vega cried her eyes out because of WWE

Zelina Vega reveals how 2-time WWE Champion had a major role to play in her career

Zelina Vega is the manager of Andrade and Angel Garza

Vega and Andrade

Zelina Vega was a guest of The New Day's podcast this week, and the RAW Superstar discussed multiple topics including how she first met Andrade, her experience after being rejected by WWE and much more.

While Zelina Vega has now become a prominent star in WWE, it took her 10 years to finally make a place for herself in the company. Vega revealed that she had been rejected by WWE after her tryout a long-time back which had crushed her.

I was too young, I didn't think about the future, just right here right now. I looked good and felt good. I remember being at the tryout and asking Norman Smiley if there is anything else I need to show you guys, and he said 'no, I think you're good and we got all we needed'. I felt really good. And then I got a call from Tye Bailey and he was saying 'maybe spend some more time training,' whatever he was saying, I just heard 'no' and I just started bawling my eyes out. I was so heartbroken that I didn't get there.

(Please interlink the article and give H/T Credit if you use the quotes)

She then called Norman Smiley to tell him that she wasn't selected while continuously crying. It was then that Smiley told her that it wasn't a no forever, but only for the time. He then gave Vega some notes for the next tryout and advised her to keep working hard.

Zelina Vega also stated that AJ Styles had a huge role to play in her training while she was in TNA, and that her experiences in TNA and around the world were important for her career growth.

Zelina Vega and Andrade

Zelina Vega also shared an interesting story about her meeting Andrade in Mexico a long time back, but never imagined that one day the two would be working side by side in WWE.

Andrade was paired with Zelina Vega as his manager in NXT. While Vega had always wanted to be an in-ring competitor, Triple H managed to convince her that becoming a manager would be great for her.