"Reasons why Walter ain't Walter anymore" - WWE fans feel one segment ruined Gunther forever

WWE fans took to Twitter as they felt one segment ruined the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther forever. The segment involved Braun Strowman.

On the January 13, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther went in a bout against Strowman with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. It was a great match as both superstars showcased some of the best moves. However, The Ring General managed to defeat Braun Strowman and retain his title.

Recently a fan took to Twitter and posted a video from the match in which Strowman can be seen running behind Gunther. They asked the other fans on the social media platform if they remember the segment.

"Remember that time Braun Strowman was chasing Walter?" Fan wrote on Twitter.

Fans were quick to notice the video and started commenting on the post. One fan believes The Ring General isn't the same anymore after his match against Strowman.

A fan tweeted that they feel it was really embarrassing for the WWE Intercontinental Champion to run away from his opponent like that.

One fan wrote that they laughed really hard when they saw this segment as they believe Strowman was a real threat to the Imperium member.

Another fan believes Braun Strowman was the biggest threat to the Intercontinental Champion.

While a fan believes the Imperuim leader wouldn't be scared if this happens now.

WWE Superstar Chad Gable said he is not going to waste the opportunity to beat Gunther

In their first meeting on RAW, Gunther vowed to beat Chad Gable within five minutes, but the Alpha Academy member stood his ground. Eventually, the WWE Intercontinental Champion won as he demanded for the match to continue.

Now in the latest episode of the red brand, Gable went against Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser and came out victorious. He is now set to face off against The Ring General for the title.

Recently in an interview with SESCOOPS, Chad Gable promised to dethrone his opponent if he gets another opportunity.

"If that thing with Gunther turns into something bigger, or a bigger opportunity for me, take my word, believe me when I say I’m not going to waste it," Gable said.

Fans want to see Chad Gable become the new Intercontinental Champion. However, The Ring General has been undefeated since he won the title. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for 'Master' Gable.

