Recent criticism against WWE CCO Triple H is unwarranted, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE CCO Triple H recently faced a lot of criticism over his physique after photos of him enjoying a vacation in Greece with Stephanie McMahon went viral. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this criticism is hardly appropriate.

The Game has seemingly lost the impressive physique he had in his glory days in the active pro wrestling scene, which makes sense since he no longer wrestles. Bill Apter believes that, considering the circumstances, this is completely natural. He also commented on how difficult it must be to find time for the gym with Triple H's busy schedule.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, he said:

"My feeling is, you know, now he is not competing in the ring. I am sure he is taking good care of himself. But like Teddy said, back in the day when we were driving from town to town to town, if there was a White Castle or a Krystal Burger, that's where you went."

Furthermore, he also expressed bewilderment when speaking about the tight schedule Triple H is likely maintaining.

"How did they do it? How do they do that?"

Watch the full video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the topic

Teddy Long also had some similar things to say this week, defending Triple H from the body-shaming critics.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"Here's the thing, alright. If you get in Triple H's position, that's a lot of work. So he doesn't have time now to get in the gym and stuff like he should. He's probably getting in there when he can. Also with his schedule, you can't eat proper. You gonna sometime you are gonna eat bad or that's all you can find sometimes unless you have your meals catered, he could do that. So I don't think, I think it is he is just running right now and ain't got time to work out like he should, maybe not eating real good. But other than that... That happens to you."

It remains to be seen whether Triple H will break his silence on the matter down the line in WWE.

