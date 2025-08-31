Triple H being body-shamed prompts curt response from WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE CCO Triple H was recently spotted vacationing in Greece with Stephanie McMahon, which generated quite a lot of buzz in the pro-wrestling community. Some of the comments were directed at The Game's current physique, which a Hall of Famer was not okay with.
With Triple H no longer being active in the ring, it appears he has chosen not to stay in ring-worthy shape for the time being. According to Teddy Long, such a step is more than understandable given the schedule in which Triple H probably operates, likely keeping him extremely busy.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:
"Here's the thing, alright. If you get in Triple H's position, that's a lot of work. So he doesn't have time now to get in the gym and stuff like he should. He's probably getting in there when he can. Also with his schedule, you can't eat proper. You gonna sometime you are gonna eat bad or that's all you can find sometimes unless you have your meals catered, he could do that. So I don't think, I think it is he is just running right now and ain't got time to work out like he should, maybe not eating real good. But other than that... That happens to you."
WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!
You can check out his comments in the video below:
JBL also defended the WWE CCO from being body-shamed
WWE legend JBL was also miffed to see the reactions aimed at Triple H's physique after the photos of the latter's vacation went viral.
Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL defended the Game and stated:
"He's on a yacht in Greece, and the only thing you can say is, 'Oh, you know, as a 50-year-old guy, he doesn't look like he did when he was 20?' Would you trade with him? Would you trade him for the bank account and the yacht, for his position? I think nearly everybody would," JBL said.
It remains to be seen if Triple H will also comment on the matter down the line.
If you use any quotes from the first part of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!