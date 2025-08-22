"Thank You" - Triple H Labels 26-time WWE champion the Greatest of All Time 

Triple H knows a thing or two about pro wrestling since he's one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. But who is The Game's pro wrestling GOAT? It's someone he has battled several times in his legendary career.

Ad

WWE has been calling John Cena The GOAT since last year, which wasn't a bad take considering the greatness the 26-time WWE champion has shown in and out of the ring. Cena is set to end his in-ring career in December as his farewell tour begins its final stretch.

Speaking on ESPN's SportsCenter, Triple H was asked to discuss Cena's career and what the retirement tour means to the WWE Universe.

Ad

Trending

"John is the greatest of all time. And I think that this type of tour shows why he is. For him, this this sort of year-long tour is about him giving back. It's about him going to all these cities and towns that he has been that have made him one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, that have made him the Hollywood box office attraction that he is, that have made him so successful and helped him along that journey. This is him going back to them and saying thank you," Triple H said.

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

John Cena will have his retirement match this December at Saturday Night's Main Event. The date, location, and opponent have not been finalized, but there have been rumors that it will be held in Boston, and Gunther is one of the options as his final foe.

WWE legend defends Triple H from body shamers

Triple H went viral recently after photos of himself with Stephanie McMahon and their family on vacation in Greece surfaced on the internet. The King of Kings is no longer in the shape he was in during his in-ring career, but he looked good for someone at his age.

Ad

However, some fans still made fun of his body, but JBL is not having any of it. He defended his fellow WWE legend on the Something To Wrestle podcast.

"He's on a yacht in Greece, and the only thing you can say is, 'Oh, you know, as a 50-year-old guy, he doesn't look like he did when he was 20?' Would you trade with him? Would you trade him for the bank account and the yacht, for his position? I think nearly everybody would," JBL said. [H/T: TalkSport]

Ad

Triple H also had a heart issue a few years back and can no longer be as active as before.

Please credit ESPN's SportsCenter and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More